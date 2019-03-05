Paleo Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble

Bulk up traditional scrambled eggs by adding sweet potatoes and spinach to the mix. This healthy Paleo recipe will start your morning off right with a plate full of protein and veggies.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, coconut milk, salt, pepper, and cumin.

  • In a very large skillet melt 1 Tbsp. oil over medium. Cook sweet potatoes in hot oil about 8 minutes or just until tender and lightly browned, gently stirring occasionally. Add spinach; cook and stir 1 minute more or until slightly wilted. Remove sweet potato mixture from skillet.

  • Melt the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in skillet over medium. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook, without stirring, until egg mixture begins to set on bottom and around edges. Using a spatula or large spoon, lift and fold partially cooked egg mixture so uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking 2 to 3 minutes or until egg mixture is cooked through but is still glossy and moist. Stir in sweet potato mixture. Remove from heat.

  • Sprinkle with green onion. If desired, pass bottled hot pepper sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; 17 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 372 mg cholesterol; 500 mg sodium. 437 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13474 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 97 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 143 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

