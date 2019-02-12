Paleo Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl

Yes, a noodle bowl can be Paleo! Just use veggie noodles (in this case, spiralized parsnips) in place of non-Paleo pasta.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a vegetable spiralizer, julienne cutter, or mandoline, cut parsnips into long, thin noodles. In a large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil over medium heat. Add parsnip noodles; cook, covered, 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine next five ingredients (through salt). Shape into 16 meatballs (coat hands with oil, if necessary). In skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium heat. Add meatballs; cook 10 minutes or until done (165°F),** turning to brown evenly. Remove skillet from heat; remove meatballs.

  • Add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil and, if desired, chile pepper to skillet. Stir in vinegar, honey, and lime juice.

  • Divide noodles, lettuce, and carrots among bowls. Top with meatballs; drizzle with vinegar mixture. If desired, top with green onions and additional cilantro and/or chile pepper, and serve with lime wedges.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

**Tip

The internal color of a meatball is not a reliable doneness indicator. A chicken meatball cooked to 165°F is safe regardless of color. To measure doneness of a meatball, insert an instant-read thermometer into center of meatball.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; 26 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 73 mg cholesterol; 386 mg sodium. 1327 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 9191 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 185 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 100 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

