Paleo Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
Yes, a noodle bowl can be Paleo! Just use veggie noodles (in this case, spiralized parsnips) in place of non-Paleo pasta.
Ingredients
Directions
Using a vegetable spiralizer, julienne cutter, or mandoline, cut parsnips into long, thin noodles. In a large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil over medium heat. Add parsnip noodles; cook, covered, 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine next five ingredients (through salt). Shape into 16 meatballs (coat hands with oil, if necessary). In skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium heat. Add meatballs; cook 10 minutes or until done (165°F),** turning to brown evenly. Remove skillet from heat; remove meatballs.
Add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil and, if desired, chile pepper to skillet. Stir in vinegar, honey, and lime juice.
Divide noodles, lettuce, and carrots among bowls. Top with meatballs; drizzle with vinegar mixture. If desired, top with green onions and additional cilantro and/or chile pepper, and serve with lime wedges.
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
**Tip
The internal color of a meatball is not a reliable doneness indicator. A chicken meatball cooked to 165°F is safe regardless of color. To measure doneness of a meatball, insert an instant-read thermometer into center of meatball.