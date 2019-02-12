Paleo Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps
This Paleo chicken recipe makes a delicious, nutritious lunchtime treat. A few simple swaps, like cashew cream for sour cream and romaine lettuce for tortillas, keeps this easy recipe Paleo.
Ingredients
Directions
Using the flat side of a meat mallet, flatten chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap to 1/2-inch thickness. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Lightly grease a grill pan with oil; heat over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once. Remove from pan. Cover and let stand 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, for guacamole, squeeze 2 Tbsp. juice from 1 of the limes. In a medium bowl coarsely mash avocados with a fork. Stir in lime juice and cilantro.
To serve, thinly slice chicken. Spread guacamole down centers of lettuce leaves; top with chicken. Cut remaining lime in half and squeeze over chicken. Add tomatoes and green onions and top with Savory Cashew Cream.
Nutrition Facts (Paleo Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps)
Savory Cashew Cream
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine cashews and enough boiling water to cover. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes; drain. Rinse and drain again.
In a blender or food processor combine cashews, 1/2 cup water, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, ground chipotle, and salt. Cover and blend 5 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week.