Paella-Style Stuffing

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until onion is tender. Add garlic; cook and stir for 30 seconds more. Add rice, stirring about 3 minutes or until rice just starts to brown. Carefully add the 1 1/3 cups broth and the saffron threads. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, about 15 minutes or until rice is cooked and liquid is absorbed.