Paella-Style Stuffing
Part bread stuffing, part Spanish paella; this skillet recipe gets loads of flavor from smoked chorizo and plenty of fresh parsley. If your family isn’t quite ready to try a traditional paella recipe, this mash-up meal is a nice baby step.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 3 minutes or until onion is tender. Add garlic; cook and stir for 30 seconds more. Add rice, stirring about 3 minutes or until rice just starts to brown. Carefully add the 1 1/3 cups broth and the saffron threads. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, about 15 minutes or until rice is cooked and liquid is absorbed.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add chorizo, sweet pepper, and celery; cook and stir about 4 minutes or until chorizo begins to brown and vegetables are tender. Remove from heat. Add rice mixture, parsley, salt, and black pepper to mixture in skillet, tossing to combine.
-
In a large bowl combine rice mixture, bread cubes, and olives. Toss to mix. Drizzle with the 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups broth to moisten, tossing to combine. Spoon stuffing into a buttered 2-quart baking dish or casserole. Cover with foil. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through.
*Tip:
To make dry bread cubes, preheat oven to 300°F. Cut 8 ounces French bread into 3/4-inch cubes (should yield 6 cups). Spread into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until dry, stirring twice; cool. (Cubes will continue to dry and crisp as they cool.) Or let bread cubes stand, loosely covered, at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed, except do not bake. Chill for up to 24 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, covered, for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until heated through.