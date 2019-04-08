Pad Thai Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated

The key to a successful stir-fry recipe is to have your ingredients prepped and ready to add to a hot skillet or wok. Feel free to add chicken or shrimp to boost the protein in this pad Thai recipe.

By Kathy Gunst
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a small pot of water to boiling. Place noodles in a heatproof bowl; pour boiling water over. Let soak according to package directions or until softened but still firm. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce: In a small bowl whisk together fish sauce, sugar, lime juice, Asian chili-garlic sauce, and if desired, tamarind paste.

  • In large heavy skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium. In a small bowl whisk together eggs and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Add eggs to hot skillet; tilt to spread to an even layer. (They may not cover the bottom.) Cook, without stirring, 30 seconds. Using a wide spatula, carefully turn eggs over; cook 30 to 60 seconds more or until just set. Transfer to a plate. Roll egg and cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips.

  • Return skillet to medium-high; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the green onions. Cook 30 seconds. Add bean sprouts, 1/2 cup peanuts, and the cilantro. Cook and stir 20 seconds. Add noodles and sauce. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more, tossing to coat.

  • Serve hot topped with egg strips, remaining peanuts, lime wedges, and cilantro leaves. Makes 4 servings.

Tips

You can prep all your ingredients and make the sauce ahead of time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1610mg; potassium 297mg; carbohydrates 58g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 14g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 276IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 64mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

