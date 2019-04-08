Pad Thai Stir-Fry
The key to a successful stir-fry recipe is to have your ingredients prepped and ready to add to a hot skillet or wok. Feel free to add chicken or shrimp to boost the protein in this pad Thai recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
You can prep all your ingredients and make the sauce ahead of time.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
440 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1610mg; potassium 297mg; carbohydrates 58g; fiber 3g; sugar 10g; protein 14g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 276IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 64mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 2mg.