In a wok or large skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the pork and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in soy sauce or fish sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar. Add onions, Chinese broccoli, and carrots; cook until the vegetables brighten in color, about 2 minutes. Add the drained noodles and wedges of tomato. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the noodles have absorbed some of the sauce, about 3 minutes. Stir in bean sprouts and scallions; remove from heat. Season with a pinch of white pepper and reserved seasoning packets (use as much as you like). Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately. Serves 4.