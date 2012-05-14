Oysters de Tabasco
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 500°F. Thoroughly scrub oysters. Using an oyster knife or blunt-tip knife, open shells.* Remove oysters; pat oysters dry with paper towels. Discard flat top shells; wash deep bottom shells. Place each oyster in one of the bottom shells. Set aside.Advertisement
-
Place bacon in a food processor. Cover and pulse with several on/off turns until finely chopped. In a large saucepan cook bacon over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until cooked through but not crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels. Wash food processor with warm soapy water; dry thoroughly. Return cooked bacon to food processor.
-
Add butter, onion, cilantro, hot pepper sauce, chile peppers, and garlic to food processor. Cover and pulse with several on/off turns until well mixed. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; fold in cheese.
-
Spread rock salt in a roasting pan. Arrange oysters in shells in roasting pan, nestling the half-shells into the rock salt to stabilize them. Top each oyster with a spoonful of the butter mixture. Roast oysters for 6 to 8 minutes or until tops are browned and bubbly. Serve warm with lime wedges.
*
To save you time and effort, ask your fishmonger to shuck the oysters and save the bottom shells for you.
**
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.