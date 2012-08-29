Overnight Refrigerator Rolls

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes for individual rolls, about 20 minutes for pan rolls, or until golden. Immediately remove rolls from pans. If desired, brush tops of rolls with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Serve warm.

Shape dough into 24 balls or desired rolls (be careful not to overwork dough; it becomes stickier the more you work with it) and place in the prepared baking pan or 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 45 minutes).

Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan or baking sheets .

In a large mixing bowl combine the warm water and yeast; stir to dissolve yeast. Add 1-1/2 cups of the flour, the sugar, 1/3 cup melted butter, egg, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 1 minute, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Using a wooden spoon, stir in enough of the remaining flour to make a soft dough that just starts to pull away from sides of bowl (dough will be slightly sticky).

Cinnamon-Sugar Butterhorn Rolls: Prepare as directed through Step 3. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half into a 10-inch circle. If desired, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar. Cut each dough circle into 12 wedges. To shape rolls, begin at wide end of each wedge and loosely roll toward the point. Place rolls, point side down, 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Make 24 rolls.

Parmesan-Herb Rosettes: Prepare as directed through Step 3, except add 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme or oregano, crushed, to the dough during Step 1. Divide each dough half into 16 pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a 12-inch rope. Tie each rope in a loose knot, leaving two long ends. Tuck top end under the knot and bottom end into the top center. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Place 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Makes 32 rolls.Per roll: 94 cal., 3 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 13 mg chol., 106 mg sodium, 14 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 2 g pro. 2% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 4% iron.

Salt-and-Pepper Parker House Rolls: Prepare as directed through Step 3. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half until 1/4 inch thick. Cut dough with a floured 2-1/2-inch round cutter. Using the dull edge of a table knife, make an off-center crease in each round. Fold each round along the crease; press the folded edge firmly. Place rolls, larger half up, 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Continue as directed. Makes 24 rolls.Per roll: 122 cal., 4 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 624 mg sodium, 19 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 3 g pro. 2% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 6% iron.