Overnight Refrigerator Rolls
These fabulous overnight refrigerator rolls can be changed-up with flavors like cinnamon-sugar, Parmesan-herb, salt and pepper, and whole wheat.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl combine the warm water and yeast; stir to dissolve yeast. Add 1-1/2 cups of the flour, the sugar, 1/3 cup melted butter, egg, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 1 minute, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Using a wooden spoon, stir in enough of the remaining flour to make a soft dough that just starts to pull away from sides of bowl (dough will be slightly sticky).
Coat a 3-quart covered container with cooking spray. Place dough in container; turn once to grease surface of dough. Cover and chill overnight.
Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan or baking sheets.
Shape dough into 24 balls or desired rolls (be careful not to overwork dough; it becomes stickier the more you work with it) and place in the prepared baking pan or 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 45 minutes).
Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes for individual rolls, about 20 minutes for pan rolls, or until golden. Immediately remove rolls from pans. If desired, brush tops of rolls with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Serve warm.
Cinnamon-Sugar Butterhorn Rolls:
Prepare as directed through Step 3. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half into a 10-inch circle. If desired, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar. Cut each dough circle into 12 wedges. To shape rolls, begin at wide end of each wedge and loosely roll toward the point. Place rolls, point side down, 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Make 24 rolls.
Parmesan-Herb Rosettes:
Prepare as directed through Step 3, except add 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme or oregano, crushed, to the dough during Step 1. Divide each dough half into 16 pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a 12-inch rope. Tie each rope in a loose knot, leaving two long ends. Tuck top end under the knot and bottom end into the top center. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Place 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Makes 32 rolls.Per roll: 94 cal., 3 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 13 mg chol., 106 mg sodium, 14 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 2 g pro. 2% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 4% iron.
Salt-and-Pepper Parker House Rolls:
Prepare as directed through Step 3. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half until 1/4 inch thick. Cut dough with a floured 2-1/2-inch round cutter. Using the dull edge of a table knife, make an off-center crease in each round. Fold each round along the crease; press the folded edge firmly. Place rolls, larger half up, 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Continue as directed. Makes 24 rolls.Per roll: 122 cal., 4 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 624 mg sodium, 19 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 3 g pro. 2% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 6% iron.
Whole Wheat Sandwich Buns:
Prepare as directed through Step 3, except use 1 cup whole wheat flour and 3 to 3-1/4 cups all-purpose flour. Divide each dough half into six pieces. Shape each piece into a ball, tucking edges under. Place each ball on a greased baking sheet. Using your fingers, slightly flatten ball to 4 inches in diameter. Place balls 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Makes 12 buns.Per bun: 223 cal., 6 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 29 mg chol., 247 mg sodium, 37 g carbo., 2 g fiber, 5 g pro. 4% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 11% iron.