Overnight Refrigerator Rolls

Rating: 3.86 stars
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 12

These fabulous overnight refrigerator rolls can be changed-up with flavors like cinnamon-sugar, Parmesan-herb, salt and pepper, and whole wheat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine the warm water and yeast; stir to dissolve yeast. Add 1-1/2 cups of the flour, the sugar, 1/3 cup melted butter, egg, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 1 minute, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Using a wooden spoon, stir in enough of the remaining flour to make a soft dough that just starts to pull away from sides of bowl (dough will be slightly sticky).

  • Coat a 3-quart covered container with cooking spray. Place dough in container; turn once to grease surface of dough. Cover and chill overnight.

  • Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan or baking sheets.

  • Shape dough into 24 balls or desired rolls (be careful not to overwork dough; it becomes stickier the more you work with it) and place in the prepared baking pan or 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 45 minutes).

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes for individual rolls, about 20 minutes for pan rolls, or until golden. Immediately remove rolls from pans. If desired, brush tops of rolls with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Serve warm.

Cinnamon-Sugar Butterhorn Rolls:

Prepare as directed through Step 3. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half into a 10-inch circle. If desired, brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar. Cut each dough circle into 12 wedges. To shape rolls, begin at wide end of each wedge and loosely roll toward the point. Place rolls, point side down, 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Make 24 rolls.

Parmesan-Herb Rosettes:

Prepare as directed through Step 3, except add 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme or oregano, crushed, to the dough during Step 1. Divide each dough half into 16 pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a 12-inch rope. Tie each rope in a loose knot, leaving two long ends. Tuck top end under the knot and bottom end into the top center. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Place 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Makes 32 rolls.Per roll: 94 cal., 3 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 13 mg chol., 106 mg sodium, 14 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 2 g pro. 2% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 4% iron.

Salt-and-Pepper Parker House Rolls:

Prepare as directed through Step 3. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half until 1/4 inch thick. Cut dough with a floured 2-1/2-inch round cutter. Using the dull edge of a table knife, make an off-center crease in each round. Fold each round along the crease; press the folded edge firmly. Place rolls, larger half up, 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Continue as directed. Makes 24 rolls.Per roll: 122 cal., 4 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 624 mg sodium, 19 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 3 g pro. 2% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 6% iron.

Whole Wheat Sandwich Buns:

Prepare as directed through Step 3, except use 1 cup whole wheat flour and 3 to 3-1/4 cups all-purpose flour. Divide each dough half into six pieces. Shape each piece into a ball, tucking edges under. Place each ball on a greased baking sheet. Using your fingers, slightly flatten ball to 4 inches in diameter. Place balls 2 to 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Continue as directed. Makes 12 buns.Per bun: 223 cal., 6 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 29 mg chol., 247 mg sodium, 37 g carbo., 2 g fiber, 5 g pro. 4% vit A, 0% vit. C, 1% cal, 11% iron.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; 3 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 123 mg sodium. 30 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

debivittfsa
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2017
So easy to make and delicious too. Everyone loves this recipe that has been to my home and tried them.
Avay Jaynes
Rating: Unrated
05/17/2016
Yes
Doreen Bowler
Rating: Unrated
11/17/2016
This says it makes 24 rolls in a 13x9 pan.   Most bread recipes are 12 rolls per pan.   So, are these tiny little rolls, or (the recipe does not indicate more than one pan is needed), should I use 2 pans?
Mamie
Rating: Unrated
04/05/2016
Looking  forward to  trying.
