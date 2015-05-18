Oven-to-Grill Baby Back Ribs
When you want smoky grilled flavor, make your baby back ribs in the oven and finish them on the grill. Get a head start by baking them the day before and refrigerating overnight. A quick 15 minutes on the grill is all it takes for crispy on the outside, tender on the inside baby back ribs. Be sure to lather it up with the homemade BBQ sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
Doneness Cues for Your Baby Back Ribs
Bone Tips: When the ribs are close to being done, the meat will begin to retract, exposing the rib tips. U Shape: Hold the ribs in the middle with tongs. When they are ready, the rack will sag in a reversed U shape. The meat may crack, too, which is a good sign. Rib Twist: Grab an exposed bone tip with your tongs and gently twist. If the bone turns easily, the ribs are done. Toothpick Test: The meat is tender when a toothpick easily penetrates the meat between the ribs.