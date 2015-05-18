Oven-to-Grill Baby Back Ribs

When you want smoky grilled flavor, make your baby back ribs in the oven and finish them on the grill. Get a head start by baking them the day before and refrigerating overnight. A quick 15 minutes on the grill is all it takes for crispy on the outside, tender on the inside baby back ribs. Be sure to lather it up with the homemade BBQ sauce.

By Charlie McKenna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Oven-to-Grill Baby Back Ribs

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. With a pastry brush, spread the mustard all over both sides of the ribs. Generously sprinkle the rub all over both sides of the ribs.

  • Place ribs in the middle of a double thickness of heavy foil cut 6 inches longer than the ribs. Wrap ribs in the foil. Bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until tender (the two middle bones of the rack should start to pull apart easily).

  • Remove ribs to a tray (discard liquid in foil packet). Spread the sauce all over both sides of the ribs. Grill on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 15 minutes, brushing with additional sauce every 5 minutes, turning once. Adjust heat as necessary to prevent burning.

Doneness Cues for Your Baby Back Ribs

Bone Tips: When the ribs are close to being done, the meat will begin to retract, exposing the rib tips. U Shape: Hold the ribs in the middle with tongs. When they are ready, the rack will sag in a reversed U shape. The meat may crack, too, which is a good sign. Rib Twist: Grab an exposed bone tip with your tongs and gently twist. If the bone turns easily, the ribs are done. Toothpick Test: The meat is tender when a toothpick easily penetrates the meat between the ribs.

Nutrition Facts (Oven-to-Grill Baby Back Ribs)

Per Serving:
530 calories; 21 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 131 mg cholesterol; 2337 mg sodium. 848 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 39 g sugar; 43 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2561 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 15 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 120 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

BBQ Rub

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place celery seeds, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and coriander seeds in a spice grinder and grind until fine. Mix together with remaining ingredients.

BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk all ingredients together in a large saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool to room temperature. Cover and chill up to 2 weeks.

Reviews

