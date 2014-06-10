Oven-Roasted Chile Butter Corn

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 350° F. Place the corn, untrimmed and in the husks, directly on center oven rack. Bake for 45 minutes or until corn is tender.

To grill Try this for even more char and grilled flavor. For a charcoal or gas grill, grill the corn on a rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes. A few minutes before serving, remove outer dark husks, peel back remaining husks and remove silks. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the Chile Butter.

Tips To keep grilled corn warm, cover with foil and let stand up to 10 minutes. Store prepared Chile Butter, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.