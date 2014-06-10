Oven-Roasted Chile Butter Corn

Rating: 3.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 9 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350° F. Place the corn, untrimmed and in the husks, directly on center oven rack. Bake for 45 minutes or until corn is tender.

  • Peel back husks and remove silks. Spread 1 tablespoon Chile Butter over corn. Sprinkle with crushed corn flakes. Top with green onions and/or limes. Pass remaining Chile Butter.

To grill

Try this for even more char and grilled flavor. For a charcoal or gas grill, grill the corn on a rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes. A few minutes before serving, remove outer dark husks, peel back remaining husks and remove silks. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the Chile Butter.

Tips

To keep grilled corn warm, cover with foil and let stand up to 10 minutes. Store prepared Chile Butter, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.

Tips

When shopping for corn look for corn with golden to brown silks and healthy green husks. Once you've got the kernels off, keep the cobs to add to soups and sauces for a bit of sweetness.

Nutrition Facts (Oven-Roasted Chile Butter Corn)

Per Serving:
146 calories; 8 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 85 mg sodium. 272 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 624 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 47 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Chile Butter

Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely shred the peel from the limes and juice the limes. In a small bowl whisk together butter, and the lime peel and juice. Stir in ancho, chipotle and garlic. Transfer butter mixture to a serving bowl.

Reviews

