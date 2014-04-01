Oven-Fried Pork Chops

It's possible to get perfectly brown and crisp pork chops without frying simply coat in a seasoned stuffing mix and bake instead.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
bake:
20 mins at 425°
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chops
Nutrition Info
Oven-Fried Pork Chops

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim fat from chops; set aside. Pour melted butter into a 13x9x2-inch baking pan, tilting pan to coat the bottom. In a shallow dish combine egg, milk, and pepper. Place stuffing mix in another shallow dish. Dip chops into egg mixture, then into stuffing mix, turning to coat. Place chops in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Turn chops. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until juices run clear (160°F). If desired, serve with Savory Strawberry Salsa.

Nutrition Facts (Oven-Fried Pork Chops)

Per Serving:
327 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 147mg; sodium 383mg; potassium 464mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 2g; sugar 2g; protein 35g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 2mg.

Savory Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine strawberries, avocado, cucumber, honey, lime peel, lime juice, jalapeño peppers, and black pepper. Cover and chill for 1 hour. Serve with pork, poultry, or fish.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Corn and Red Pepper Relish

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook corn, red pepper, onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in parsley, vinegar, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Reviews

Stan Wieczorek
Rating: Unrated
08/12/2016
I've made this recipe several times. It's a family favorite.  The pork stays juicy and the coating is crispy.
