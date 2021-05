In a shallow dish combine yogurt and honey. In another shallow dish combine corn flakes and half of the basil. Arrange chicken pieces on a tray; cover with plastic wrap. Pound lightly with the flat side of a meat mallet to pieces make of uniform thickness. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Dip chicken in yogurt mixture in shallow dish to coat and then in corn flake mixture. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until chicken is crisp and golden on outside and no pink remains on inside.