Orzo Salad with Roasted Carrots and Almonds

When you combine savory, hearty, crispy, and tangy all in one bowl, magic happens. Toss this 30-minute meal together for dinner tonight.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. In a 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium. Add orzo. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until toasted. Add the water, 1 tsp. of the lemon zest, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 12 to 15 minutes or until orzo is tender and liquid is absorbed, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, place carrots on one side of prepared pan. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper. Roast, uncovered, 15 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Add almonds to the other side of pan the last 5 minutes.

  • For vinaigrette, in a small bowl whisk together remaining oil and zest, the lemon juice, sugar, mustard, and 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Stir in half the mint.

  • Serve orzo mixture with carrots, almonds, chicken, feta, and dressing. Top with fresh mint.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; 29 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 710 mg sodium. 501 mg potassium; 54 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 32 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10386 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 126 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

