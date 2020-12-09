Origami Fish Packets

**When parchment starts to brown and puff, the fish should be done. Double-check using one of these methods:

Skewer: Before cooking, poke a wooden skewer into a fillet so you can feel the resistance of the raw fish. After 10 minutes baking, poke a skewer into a fillet through the packet. The skewer should have little to no resistance.

Fork: Carefully unfold one side of a packet. The fish should just flake when tested with a fork. Rewrap to serve.

Thermometer: Insert a thermometer into fish through the packet; it should register 145°F to 155°F.