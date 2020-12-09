Origami Fish Packets
Fold up your choice of fish, veggies, hearty grains, and seasonings. As steam builds in the pouch, it gently cooks the fish while the seasonings infuse everything.
*Note: Fish types that work well for steaming in packets include skinless, boneless filets (or small whole fish) such as trout, sole, bluefish, tilapia, salmon, cod, halibut, or small red snapper. The ideal thickness of the fish filets is ½ to ¾ inch. Thaw fish, if frozen.*To blanch heartier vegetables, cook in boiling water about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and plunge veggies into a bowl of ice water; drain.***Note: While parchment paper is traditional and makes a showy presentation, aluminum foil can also be used for the packets.
Fish Doneness Test for Packets:
**When parchment starts to brown and puff, the fish should be done. Double-check using one of these methods:
Skewer: Before cooking, poke a wooden skewer into a fillet so you can feel the resistance of the raw fish. After 10 minutes baking, poke a skewer into a fillet through the packet. The skewer should have little to no resistance.
Fork: Carefully unfold one side of a packet. The fish should just flake when tested with a fork. Rewrap to serve.
Thermometer: Insert a thermometer into fish through the packet; it should register 145°F to 155°F.
Flavor variations
If desired, add 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped roasted peanuts to the gremolata and 1/2 tsp. curry powder, garam masala, or berbere spice to the olive oil, coconut oil, or melted butter.