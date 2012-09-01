Orecchiette with Ricotta and Chard Pan Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of generously salted water to boiling. Separate chard stems from leaves; cut both in bite-sized pieces. Add orecchiette to boiling water. Set timer for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chard stems; cook 3 to 5 minutes, until crisp-tender.

  • After 10 minutes, add chard leaves to cooked pasta; cook for 2 minutes. Drain, reserving about 1/4 cup of cooking liquid. Return pasta and chard to pot. Place over lowest heat setting. Add chard stems and any residual oil to pasta, along with butter, crushed red pepper, and reserved cooking liquid. Grate in ricotta salata; toss. Season with pepper and nutmeg. Divide among bowls. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon ricotta. Add sea salt, pepper and additional ricotta salata to taste. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; 21 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 850 mg sodium. 289 mg potassium; 70 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4470 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

