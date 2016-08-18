Orange Salmon with Spinach
Don't stop at an orange salmon marinade -- serve these flaky fish fillets on a bed of spinach with a slightly-charred orange half on the side.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry. Halve two of the oranges; set aside. Remove 1 Tbsp. zest and squeeze juice (1/2 cup) from remaining oranges. In a small bowl combine the orange zest, orange juice, and sugar.
In a large skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add fish; cook, covered, 7 to 9 minutes or until fish flakes easily, turning fish once while cooking and adding the orange halves, cut sides down, during the last 3 minutes of cooking. Remove fish and oranges from skillet; keep warm. Add juice mixture and crushed red pepper to skillet; cook 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to low.
Add spinach to skillet, tossing just until spinach begins to wilt. Remove from heat. Season with salt and black pepper. Serve salmon over spinach. Spoon any juices from the skillet over fish and spinach. Serve with orange halves.