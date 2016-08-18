Orange Salmon with Spinach

Rating: 3.3 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Don't stop at an orange salmon marinade -- serve these flaky fish fillets on a bed of spinach with a slightly-charred orange half on the side.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry. Halve two of the oranges; set aside. Remove 1 Tbsp. zest and squeeze juice (1/2 cup) from remaining oranges. In a small bowl combine the orange zest, orange juice, and sugar.

  • In a large skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add fish; cook, covered, 7 to 9 minutes or until fish flakes easily, turning fish once while cooking and adding the orange halves, cut sides down, during the last 3 minutes of cooking. Remove fish and oranges from skillet; keep warm. Add juice mixture and crushed red pepper to skillet; cook 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to low.

  • Add spinach to skillet, tossing just until spinach begins to wilt. Remove from heat. Season with salt and black pepper. Serve salmon over spinach. Spoon any juices from the skillet over fish and spinach. Serve with orange halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; 19 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 269 mg sodium. 625 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5077 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 172 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 90 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

msmartyk
Rating: Unrated
04/28/2018
Your recipe calls for 2 Tablespoons of water but does not mention it in the instructions when making this dish. ??? When do we add the water?
