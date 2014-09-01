Orange Salmon with Edamame Orzo
Grilled or skillet-cooked, fresh or frozen fish...this is one of our most customizable (and tasty!) salmon recipes ever. Serve each fillet on a scoop of the creamy edamame orzo recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw salmon, if frozen. Rinse salmon; pat dry with paper towels. Place salmon in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl combine orange juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and the lemon juice. Pour marinade over salmon. Seal bag; turn to coat salmon. Marinate in the refrigerator while you start preparing the orzo (15 to 30 minutes).
For orzo, in a medium saucepan heat another 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, orzo, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 12 minutes. Stir in edamame. Simmer, covered, about 3 minutes more or until orzo is tender. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, drain salmon, discarding marinade. Cook salmon in skillet or on grill as directed. Serve salmon on top of orzo. Garnish with orange wedges.
SKILLET: In a large nonstick skillet heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add salmon; cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until salmon begins to flake when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through cooking and brushing with mustard during the last 2 to 3 minutes of cooking.
GRILL: For a charcoal or gas grill, grease grill rack. Place salmon on the rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 8 to 12 minutes or until salmon begins to flake when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through grilling and brushing with mustard during the last 2 to 3 minutes of grilling.
Tips
Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 339 calories and 13 g total fat.