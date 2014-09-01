Orange Salmon with Edamame Orzo

Grilled or skillet-cooked, fresh or frozen fish...this is one of our most customizable (and tasty!) salmon recipes ever. Serve each fillet on a scoop of the creamy edamame orzo recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw salmon, if frozen. Rinse salmon; pat dry with paper towels. Place salmon in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl combine orange juice, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and the lemon juice. Pour marinade over salmon. Seal bag; turn to coat salmon. Marinate in the refrigerator while you start preparing the orzo (15 to 30 minutes).

  • For orzo, in a medium saucepan heat another 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, orzo, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 12 minutes. Stir in edamame. Simmer, covered, about 3 minutes more or until orzo is tender. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, drain salmon, discarding marinade. Cook salmon in skillet or on grill as directed. Serve salmon on top of orzo. Garnish with orange wedges.

  • SKILLET: In a large nonstick skillet heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add salmon; cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until salmon begins to flake when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through cooking and brushing with mustard during the last 2 to 3 minutes of cooking.

  • GRILL: For a charcoal or gas grill, grease grill rack. Place salmon on the rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 8 to 12 minutes or until salmon begins to flake when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through grilling and brushing with mustard during the last 2 to 3 minutes of grilling.

Tips

Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 339 calories and 13 g total fat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; 17 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 321 mg sodium. 811 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 360 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 148 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 43 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Jen Wakefield
Rating: Unrated
01/02/2015
Loved it!
