Orange Salmon and Green Onions
When buying fresh salmon, look for bright, metallic skin and vivid, firm flesh. Avoid fillets with visible tears or separation.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Juice one orange to get 1/3 cup juice. Cut remaining orange into wedges; set aside. In a small bowl stir together orange juice, lime juice, tamari, ginger, and 2 tsp. of the oil. Drizzle the bottom of a 3-quart au gratin dish with the remaining 2 tsp. oil. Place green onions and orange wedges in dish; toss to coat. Place salmon, skin side down, in center of dish. Drizzle with orange juice mixture.
Bake 15 minutes or until salmon is opaque and starting to flake. Remove. Turn oven to broil. Baste salmon with sauce. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat 5 to 7 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork and onions are beginning to brown, turning onions once or twice.