Orange Salmon and Green Onions

It was very easy and very yummy. I agree with Lisa - the instructions were not very clear. I shared the same concerns about the sauce. I ended up pouring all of the sauce on the salmon and then baking it. I like my salmon crispy, and I don't care for the skin, so I ended up broiling the non-skin side at the end. I served it with rice, which was delicious with the yummy sauce. Will definitely make it again.

Ok, not all of this makes sense. A few questions: When you put the orange wedges and the onions, what am I tossing them in? Just the 2 tsp oil? Then, when you say 'drizzle with orange juice mixture', is that all of it? Or just some of it? Because later it says to baste with the sauce - is that the orange mixture? Or is that the orange mixture that has been baking and is in the bottom of the dish? This recipe looks awesome, but the directions are confusing.