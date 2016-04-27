Orange Salmon and Green Onions

Rating: 4.33 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

When buying fresh salmon, look for bright, metallic skin and vivid, firm flesh. Avoid fillets with visible tears or separation.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Juice one orange to get 1/3 cup juice. Cut remaining orange into wedges; set aside. In a small bowl stir together orange juice, lime juice, tamari, ginger, and 2 tsp. of the oil. Drizzle the bottom of a 3-quart au gratin dish with the remaining 2 tsp. oil. Place green onions and orange wedges in dish; toss to coat. Place salmon, skin side down, in center of dish. Drizzle with orange juice mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Bake 15 minutes or until salmon is opaque and starting to flake. Remove. Turn oven to broil. Baste salmon with sauce. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat 5 to 7 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork and onions are beginning to brown, turning onions once or twice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 812 mg sodium. 851 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 649 IU vitamin a; 48 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 77 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Love_Z
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2018
It was very easy and very yummy. I agree with Lisa - the instructions were not very clear. I shared the same concerns about the sauce. I ended up pouring all of the sauce on the salmon and then baking it. I like my salmon crispy, and I don't care for the skin, so I ended up broiling the non-skin side at the end. I served it with rice, which was delicious with the yummy sauce. Will definitely make it again.
Lisa Brice
Rating: Unrated
05/25/2016
Ok, not all of this makes sense. A few questions: When you put the orange wedges and the onions, what am I tossing them in? Just the 2 tsp oil? Then, when you say 'drizzle with orange juice mixture', is that all of it? Or just some of it? Because later it says to baste with the sauce - is that the orange mixture? Or is that the orange mixture that has been baking and is in the bottom of the dish? This recipe looks awesome, but the directions are confusing.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019