Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing
Skip the bottled salad dressings and go the DIY route to cut down on additives and sodium. This citrusy poppy seed salad dressing recipe is delicious drizzled over fruit and vegetable salads.
Ingredients
Directions
Finely shred 1 1/2 teaspoons peel from orange. Peel, seed, and section orange, reserving juice. In a food processor or blender combine the shredded orange peel, sections, and juice; the vinegar; sugar; mustard; onion; and pepper. Cover and process or blend until well mixed.
With the processor or blender running, slowly add oil in a steady stream until mixture is thickened. Transfer to a small bowl. Stir in poppy seeds. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Stir well before using.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
51 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 43 mg sodium. 17 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 18 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 6 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;