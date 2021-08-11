Orange Pear-tini
A low-sugar fresh pear puree is the base for this refreshing drink.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Orange Pear-tini
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Orange Pear-tini)
Per Serving:
190 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 11mg; potassium 66mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 26IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 0mg.