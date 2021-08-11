Orange Pear-tini

Rating: Unrated

A low-sugar fresh pear puree is the base for this refreshing drink.

By Lauren Grant
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Orange Pear-tini

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker combine Pear Puree, vodka, and Cointreau. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into a martini glass. Top with club soda. If desired, serve with a cinnamon stick and an orange twist and/or pear slice.

Nutrition Facts (Orange Pear-tini)

Per Serving:
190 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 11mg; potassium 66mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 26IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 0mg.

Pear Puree

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring pears, water, sugar, and orange juice to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, until pears are soft.

  • Allow to slightly cool. Transfer mixture to a blender or food processor and puree for 30 seconds or until completely smooth and no lumps remain. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sieve. Makes 2 1/3 cups.

