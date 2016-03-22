Orange-Honey Overnight Oats
Try fun oatmeal toppers like strawberry preserves, coconut, orange zest, and fresh thyme.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
310 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 79 mg sodium. 264 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 237 IU vitamin a; 41 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 153 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;