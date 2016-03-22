Orange-Honey Overnight Oats

Rating: 3.91 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Try fun oatmeal toppers like strawberry preserves, coconut, orange zest, and fresh thyme.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large bowl stir together milk, oats, yogurt, coconut, zest, honey, and thyme. Cover; chill overnight. Stir; serve with toppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 79 mg sodium. 264 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 237 IU vitamin a; 41 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 153 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2017
This recipe is delicious! I never have added the thyme or strawberry jam but it's good without it. Have used regular milk but it's really good with sweetened coconut milk and then toast the coconut flakes before adding them. Super yummy and easy.
