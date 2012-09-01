Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart

Rating: 4.25 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 16 Ratings

This pretty spring dessert is made memorable by a gently spiced crust, a smooth and creamy filling, and a sweet-tart jam topping.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For crust, place flour, ginger, 2 teaspoons sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Cover and process with on/off pulses until combined. Add butter. Cover and process with on/off pulses until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

    Advertisement

  • With machine running, add the ice water in a slow, steady stream. Process about 15 seconds or until pastry begins to clump together but is still a bit crumbly.

  • Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Wrap pastry in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

  • Use your hands to slightly flatten pastry between two pieces of waxed paper. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 13 inches in diameter. Remove waxed paper; wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch springform pan that has a removable bottom. Ease pastry into pan without stretching it; press onto the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Chill for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil. Bake about 15 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack. Increase oven temperature to 375°F.

  • For filling, in a medium mixing bowl combine cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until smooth and creamy. Beat in ricotta cheese, eggs, milk, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until combined.

  • Pour filling into baked crust. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the outer edges begin to puff and the center is set. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours (filling will continue to set). Cover and chill for at least 8 hours or until filling is firm.

  • Using a small sharp knife, loosen crust from sides of pan. Remove sides of pan. Before serving, spoon 1/4 cup marmalade onto tart. If desired, top with oranges and kumquats; brush fruit with additional melted marmalade.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare crust as directed through Step 3, except chill pastry for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; 20 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 90 mg cholesterol; 369 mg sodium. 99 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 680 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019