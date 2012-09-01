Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart
This pretty spring dessert is made memorable by a gently spiced crust, a smooth and creamy filling, and a sweet-tart jam topping.
Ingredients
Directions
For crust, place flour, ginger, 2 teaspoons sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Cover and process with on/off pulses until combined. Add butter. Cover and process with on/off pulses until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
With machine running, add the ice water in a slow, steady stream. Process about 15 seconds or until pastry begins to clump together but is still a bit crumbly.
Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Wrap pastry in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.
Use your hands to slightly flatten pastry between two pieces of waxed paper. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 13 inches in diameter. Remove waxed paper; wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch springform pan that has a removable bottom. Ease pastry into pan without stretching it; press onto the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Chill for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil. Bake about 15 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack. Increase oven temperature to 375°F.
For filling, in a medium mixing bowl combine cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until smooth and creamy. Beat in ricotta cheese, eggs, milk, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until combined.
Pour filling into baked crust. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the outer edges begin to puff and the center is set. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours (filling will continue to set). Cover and chill for at least 8 hours or until filling is firm.
Using a small sharp knife, loosen crust from sides of pan. Remove sides of pan. Before serving, spoon 1/4 cup marmalade onto tart. If desired, top with oranges and kumquats; brush fruit with additional melted marmalade.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare crust as directed through Step 3, except chill pastry for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Continue as directed.