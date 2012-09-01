Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart

Use your hands to slightly flatten pastry between two pieces of waxed paper. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 13 inches in diameter. Remove waxed paper; wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch springform pan that has a removable bottom. Ease pastry into pan without stretching it; press onto the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Chill for 30 minutes.