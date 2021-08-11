Orange Cream Spiral Cookies

For a creative pinwheel cookies recipe, give this orange and cream cheese variation a try. Orange zest and white chocolate give it its distinct flavor notes.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
30 mins
freeze:
1 hr
bake:
8 mins
total:
1 hr 58 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter and cream cheese with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour.

  • Divide dough in half. Stir orange zest and orange food coloring into one dough portion. Stir white chocolate into remaining dough portion. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll each portion of dough into a 12x8-inch rectangle. Stack orange rectangle on top of white rectangle. Tightly roll up dough, starting from one of the long sides. Place sprinkles on waxed paper. Roll dough in sprinkles to coat, lightly brushing the roll with water if necessary. Wrap roll in plastic wrap; freeze about 1 hour or until firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Cut roll into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 1g; sugars 7g; protein 1g; vitamin a 122.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 15.4mcg; sodium 63mg; potassium 16mg; calcium 16mg; iron 0.4mg.
