Orange Almond Bread
We’ve named this slow cooker recipe "Orange Almond Bread," but it veers dangerously close to cake territory with its sweet orange icing and moist, yogurt-infused batter.
Ingredients
Directions
Coat a 4- to 5-quart oval slow cooker or a 4-quart round slow cooker with cooking spray; line bottom and sides with parchment paper. In a large bowl stir together the next four ingredients (through salt).
Remove 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze 1/4 cup juice from orange. In a medium bowl whisk together orange zest, orange juice, and the next six ingredients (through vanilla) until sugar is dissolved. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture; stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). Spoon into prepared cooker.
Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until top is set (a tiny area may be slightly wet), giving crockery liner a half-turn halfway through, if possible. (When removing lid, carefully lift so condensation from lid does not drip onto bread.)
Turn off cooker. Remove lid. Cover opening of cooker completely with paper towels; re-place lid. Cool 10 to 15 minutes. Remove bread from cooker; peel off paper. Cool completely on a wire rack. If desired, drizzle with Orange Icing and sprinkle with additional almonds and orange zest.
Quick Crowd Gift
To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown, watching carefully and stirring once or twice so the nuts do not burn.
Nutrition Facts (Orange Almond Bread)
Orange Icing
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl combine the powdered sugar and orange zest. Stir in enough orange juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling consistency.