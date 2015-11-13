Orange Almond Bread

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

We’ve named this slow cooker recipe "Orange Almond Bread," but it veers dangerously close to cake territory with its sweet orange icing and moist, yogurt-infused batter.

Advertisement

Orange Almond Bread

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 4- to 5-quart oval slow cooker or a 4-quart round slow cooker with cooking spray; line bottom and sides with parchment paper. In a large bowl stir together the next four ingredients (through salt).

    Advertisement

  • Remove 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze 1/4 cup juice from orange. In a medium bowl whisk together orange zest, orange juice, and the next six ingredients (through vanilla) until sugar is dissolved. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture; stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). Spoon into prepared cooker.

  • Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until top is set (a tiny area may be slightly wet), giving crockery liner a half-turn halfway through, if possible. (When removing lid, carefully lift so condensation from lid does not drip onto bread.)

  • Turn off cooker. Remove lid. Cover opening of cooker completely with paper towels; re-place lid. Cool 10 to 15 minutes. Remove bread from cooker; peel off paper. Cool completely on a wire rack. If desired, drizzle with Orange Icing and sprinkle with additional almonds and orange zest.

Icon

Quick Crowd Gift

*

To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until light brown, watching carefully and stirring once or twice so the nuts do not burn.

Nutrition Facts (Orange Almond Bread)

Per Serving:
279 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 243 mg sodium. 91 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 93 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 106 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Orange Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the powdered sugar and orange zest. Stir in enough orange juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling consistency.

    Advertisement

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019