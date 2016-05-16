Open-Face Flounder Sandwich

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings

Flounder has a firm texture and a mild, sweet taste. Tilapia, grouper, or catfish would be equally delicious in this fish sandwich.

By Anna Kovel
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Juice half of the lemon. Cut remaining half into wedges. For sauce, in bowl combine juice, mayonnaise, shallot, relish, and mustard. Season with black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly season flounder with kosher salt. Sprinkle flour onto a large plate. Dip fish into flour, shaking off excess. In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Carefully add fish to skillet (do not crowd; cook in batches if necessary). Cook 4 to 6 minutes per half-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily with a fork, turning once.

  • Spread sauce on each bread slice; sprinkle with half the herbs. Top with fish and remaining herbs. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; 29 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 17 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 89 mg cholesterol; 841 mg sodium. 954 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5146 IU vitamin a; 86 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 193 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 165 mg calcium; 7 mg iron;

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019