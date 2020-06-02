One-Pot Mac and Cheese

Once you make this easy one-pot recipe of cheesy goodness, you'll never want to buy the stuff in a box again.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. pot melt butter over medium. Add panko. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a small bowl; let cool. Stir in parsley, Parmesan, and paprika.

  • In same pot cook macaroni in lightly salted boiling water 5 minutes. Drain. Rinse with cold water and drain again.

  • In the pot stir together the next five ingredients (through pepper). Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Stir in Swiss and American cheeses. Cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until pasta is tender and sauce is creamy, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with panko mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; 26 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 685 mg sodium. 347 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 23 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1120 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 729 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

