One-Pot Green Beans Nicoise
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven combine potatoes, olives, the water, and shallots. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.Advertisement
Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes or until potatoes are nearly tender. Stir in green beans. Simmer, covered, for 3 to 5 minutes more or until potatoes are tender and beans are crisp-tender, adding tomatoes for the last 1 minute of cooking.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetables to individual rimmed plates or a rimmed serving platter. Drizzle with oil and lemon juice; sprinkle with parsley. If desired, garnish with hard-cooked eggs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
133 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 225 mg sodium. 522 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 950 IU vitamin a; 23 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 54 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;