One-Pot Giardiniera-Pepperoni Pasta

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 4- to 6-qt. Dutch oven heat oil over medium. Add bell pepper. Cook about 5 minutes or until pepper is softened. Add tomato paste; cook and stir 2 minutes.

Stir in pizza sauce, water, 1 tsp. of the oregano and the crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Stir in pasta; return mixture to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 to 18 minutes or until pasta is almost tender. Remove from heat.

Stir in giardiniera and pepperoni. Gently fold in half of the mozzarella and half of the provolone cheese just until combined.