Recipes and Cooking One-Pot Giardiniera-Pepperoni Pasta This one-pot pasta recipe has a bit of kick from hot giardiniera and spicy pepperoni. By Annie Peterson Updated on September 7, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 15 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 7 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped 2 tablespoon tomato paste 1 14-16 ounce can pizza sauce 1 ¾ cup water 1 ½ teaspoon dried oregano, crushed ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper 8 ounce dried bow-tie, rotini, or campanelle pasta ¾ - 1 cup drained hot giardiniera (chop any large pieces) ½ cup chopped hot and spicy pepperoni 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz.) 1 cup shredded provolone cheese (4 oz.) 2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese ⅛ - ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 4- to 6-qt. Dutch oven heat oil over medium. Add bell pepper. Cook about 5 minutes or until pepper is softened. Add tomato paste; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in pizza sauce, water, 1 tsp. of the oregano and the crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Stir in pasta; return mixture to boiling. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15 to 18 minutes or until pasta is almost tender. Remove from heat. Stir in giardiniera and pepperoni. Gently fold in half of the mozzarella and half of the provolone cheese just until combined. Top with remaining mozzarella and provolone cheeses. If desired, top with additional pepperoni slices. Sprinkle with Parmesan, the remaining 1/2 tsp. oregano, and crushed red pepper. Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and lightly browned. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 583 Calories 26g Fat 58g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 583 % Daily Value * Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 57mg 19% Sodium 1408mg 61% Total Carbohydrate 58g 21% Total Sugars 8g Protein 29g Vitamin C 52.9mg 265% Calcium 577mg 44% Iron 3.8mg 21% Potassium 747mg 16% Folate, total 167.6mcg Vitamin B-12 1mcg Vitamin B-6 0.4mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.