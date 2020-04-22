One-Pot Cuban-Style Barbecue Pulled Pork

Rating: Unrated

Choose how long dinner cooks tonight with our instructions to make this mouthwatering pulled pork in the slow cooker or pressure cooker.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

Fast 35 minute cook time:

  • Place roast and onion in a 4- to 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. In a medium bowl combine the next eight ingredients (through relish). Pour over meat and onion in cooker. Set an electric cooker on high pressure to cook 35 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 35 minutes. Remove from heat. Allow pressure to release naturally 15 minutes. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.

Slow 10 hour low or 5 hour high cook time

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker place roast and onion. In a medium bowl combine the next eight ingredients (through relish). Pour over meat and onion in cooker. Cover and cook on low 10 to 11 hours or on high 5 to 6 hours.

To Serve:

  • Remove meat from cooker, reserving liquid. Using 2 forks, shred meat. Add enough of the cooking liquid to meat to moisten. Serve in buns with mayonnaise and, if desired, pickle slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; 26 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 147 mg cholesterol; 1008 mg sodium. 800 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 49 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 188 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 97 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

