One-Pan Sausage and Roasted Roots

Rating: 4.6 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is how we do simple and seasonal: Pair roasted root veggies with juicy chicken sausage and a spicy-tart horseradish yogurt sauce.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F Place the beets, potatoes, and shallots in a foil-lined shallow baking pan. Drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Arrange vegetables in a single layer. Roast 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir vegetables and push to one side of the pan. Place sausage, cut side down, on other side of the pan. Roast for 10 minutes more or until sausage begins to brown and vegetables are tender. Season with rosemary, salt, and pepper.

  • For sauce, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, horseradish, and Worcestershire. Serve sauce with vegetables and sausage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; 22 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 969 mg sodium. 660 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 12119 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 112 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
MS11769673
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2018
This is my go-to recipe after a rough day at work. Easy to substitute whatever veggies or sausage you have on hand and I always have fresh rosemary in the garden. Great start for all kinds of variations.
Ann Leger
Rating: Unrated
11/21/2015
Definitely roast the veggies an extra 10 minutes. I used jalapeno chicken sausage instead of chicken apple. And yes-don't skip the sauce.
Elaine McCain
Rating: Unrated
10/10/2015
I added one parsnip to the mix, and I cooked the veggies 10 minutes longer than the recipe suggested b/c I really like them caramelized. Don't skip the sauce--it's excellent with the dish.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019