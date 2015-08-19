One-Pan Sausage and Roasted Roots

Rating: 5 stars This is my go-to recipe after a rough day at work. Easy to substitute whatever veggies or sausage you have on hand and I always have fresh rosemary in the garden. Great start for all kinds of variations.

Rating: Unrated Definitely roast the veggies an extra 10 minutes. I used jalapeno chicken sausage instead of chicken apple. And yes-don't skip the sauce.

Rating: Unrated I added one parsnip to the mix, and I cooked the veggies 10 minutes longer than the recipe suggested b/c I really like them caramelized. Don't skip the sauce--it's excellent with the dish.

