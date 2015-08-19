One-Pan Sausage and Roasted Roots
This is how we do simple and seasonal: Pair roasted root veggies with juicy chicken sausage and a spicy-tart horseradish yogurt sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F Place the beets, potatoes, and shallots in a foil-lined shallow baking pan. Drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Arrange vegetables in a single layer. Roast 15 minutes.
Stir vegetables and push to one side of the pan. Place sausage, cut side down, on other side of the pan. Roast for 10 minutes more or until sausage begins to brown and vegetables are tender. Season with rosemary, salt, and pepper.
For sauce, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, horseradish, and Worcestershire. Serve sauce with vegetables and sausage.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
413 calories; 22 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 969 mg sodium. 660 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 12119 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 112 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;