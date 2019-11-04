One-Pan Holiday Pie Cinnamon Rolls

In a small bowl combine sugar and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface press one crescent sheet dough to 14x8-inch rectangle. Spread with 3 tablespoons softened butter. Sprinkle with 1 tsp. of the cinnamon-sugar and spread the pumpkin pie filling over the top, leaving a 1-inch edge on all sides. Starting with the long side, carefully roll the dough and pinch the seams. Using unwaxed dental floss, cut the dough log into 12 pieces and transfer to the short side of the prepared pan arranging rolls 6 by 2. Repeat with one of the remaining crescent sheets, using apple pie filling. Repeat for a third batch, except omit the cinnamon-sugar and top with cherry pie filling. Repeat for the last batch, sprinkling with the remaining cinnamon-sugar and pecans.