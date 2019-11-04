One-Pan Holiday Pie Cinnamon Rolls
Talk about a party-ready recipe! This cinnamon roll recipe starts with purchased crust for ease and makes a whole sheet pan worth of rolls (to serve 24!) in a variety of flavors to please any party guest.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper, set aside.
In a small bowl combine sugar and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface press one crescent sheet dough to 14x8-inch rectangle. Spread with 3 tablespoons softened butter. Sprinkle with 1 tsp. of the cinnamon-sugar and spread the pumpkin pie filling over the top, leaving a 1-inch edge on all sides. Starting with the long side, carefully roll the dough and pinch the seams. Using unwaxed dental floss, cut the dough log into 12 pieces and transfer to the short side of the prepared pan arranging rolls 6 by 2. Repeat with one of the remaining crescent sheets, using apple pie filling. Repeat for a third batch, except omit the cinnamon-sugar and top with cherry pie filling. Repeat for the last batch, sprinkling with the remaining cinnamon-sugar and pecans.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.
Drizzle pumpkin pie cinnamon rolls with Powdered Sugar Glaze. Spread the apple pie cinnamon rolls with half of the reserved apple pie filling glaze. Brush the cherry pie cinnamon rolls with half of the reserved cherry pie filling glaze (reserve remaining glaze for dipping, or another use). Drizzle the pecan pie cinnamon rolls with warm caramel sauce. Top all with whipped cream, if desired.
*Pumpkin Pie Filling:
To make pumpkin pie filling: Combine 3/4 cup canned pumpkin, 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, 3 Tbsp. packed brown sugar, 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper.
**Powdered Sugar Glaze
In a small bowl combine 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, 1/4 tsp. vanilla or almond extract, and 2 Tbsp. milk. If necessary, add additional milk, 1 tsp. at a time to make icing drizzling consistency.