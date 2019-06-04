Olive Tapenade

Rating: Unrated

Use this sophisticated topper to make your hot dogs fancy, as part of a charcuterie board, even atop a succulent cut of beef. As long as you love olives, this tapenade recipe can go on most anything.

By Annie Krumhardt
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine 3/4 cup each pitted green olives and pitted Kalamata olives, 1/4 cup pitted oil-cured black olives, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon each drained capers and balsamic vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard, 1 anchovy fillet (if desired), and 1 clove minced garlic. Pulse until finely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides as necessary. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons snipped fresh herbs, such as parsley, thyme, oregano, and/or rosemary. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. Makes 1 1/2 cups.

    Advertisement

Artichoke and Dried Tomato Tapenade

Prepare as directed, except substitute one 9-oz. pkg. frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and coarsely chopped, for the Kalamata olives and black olives, and substitute lemon juice for the balsamic vinegar. Add 1 cup snipped, drained oil-pack dried tomatoes to the mixture before processing or blending. Makes 4 cups.Per 1 Tbsp.: 27 cal., 3 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 97 mg sodium, 1 g carb., 1 g fiber, 0 g pro.

Orange-Scented Almond Tapenade

Prepare as directed, except substitute 1 cup slivered almonds, toasted (tip, page 000) for the green olives. Add 1 Tbsp. orange zest and 2 Tbsp. orange juice to the mixture before processing or blending. If desired, garnish with orange zest slivers. Makes 3 1/2 cups.Per 1 Tbsp.: 36 cal., 3 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 75 mg sodium, 1 g carb., 1 g fiber, 0 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 146 mg sodium. 4 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 4 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/05/2020