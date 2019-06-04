Olive Tapenade
Use this sophisticated topper to make your hot dogs fancy, as part of a charcuterie board, even atop a succulent cut of beef. As long as you love olives, this tapenade recipe can go on most anything.
Ingredients
Directions
Artichoke and Dried Tomato Tapenade
Prepare as directed, except substitute one 9-oz. pkg. frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and coarsely chopped, for the Kalamata olives and black olives, and substitute lemon juice for the balsamic vinegar. Add 1 cup snipped, drained oil-pack dried tomatoes to the mixture before processing or blending. Makes 4 cups.Per 1 Tbsp.: 27 cal., 3 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 97 mg sodium, 1 g carb., 1 g fiber, 0 g pro.
Orange-Scented Almond Tapenade
Prepare as directed, except substitute 1 cup slivered almonds, toasted (tip, page 000) for the green olives. Add 1 Tbsp. orange zest and 2 Tbsp. orange juice to the mixture before processing or blending. If desired, garnish with orange zest slivers. Makes 3 1/2 cups.Per 1 Tbsp.: 36 cal., 3 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 75 mg sodium, 1 g carb., 1 g fiber, 0 g pro.