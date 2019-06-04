Olive Tapenade

In a food processor or blender combine 3/4 cup each pitted green olives and pitted Kalamata olives, 1/4 cup pitted oil-cured black olives, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon each drained capers and balsamic vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard, 1 anchovy fillet (if desired), and 1 clove minced garlic. Pulse until finely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides as necessary. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons snipped fresh herbs, such as parsley, thyme, oregano, and/or rosemary. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. Makes 1 1/2 cups.