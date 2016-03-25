Olive Relish
This simple olive spread can be made and chilled up to one week ahead.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In small bowl combine all ingredients until well mixed. Serve at room temperature, or cover and chill up to 1 week. Serve on Anytime Socca, other flatbread, or toasted baguette slices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
86 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 648 mg sodium. 21 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 140 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 2 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 15 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;