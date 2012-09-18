Olive Bread Stuffing with Fennel

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

If your regular supermarket doesn't carry olive bread, look for it at local bakeries or specialty food stores.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat butter and olive oil over medium-high heat until foamy. Stir in fennel, onions, and green onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook and stir about 6 minutes or until vegetables are soft. Add mushrooms; cook and stir about 4 minutes or until mushrooms are slightly soft.

  • Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in bread cubes, 3/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese, and the dried tomatoes. (To serve today, omit Step 3 and continue as directed in Step 4.)

  • Let mixture cool; transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Seal bag; chill for up to 2 days.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Transfer bread mixture to prepared dish. Drizzle with broth. Carefully stir in tarragon, thyme, and basil. Bake, covered, for 40 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes more or until hot in center (165°F).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 694 mg sodium. 442 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 243 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 97 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

