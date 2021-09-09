Old Fashioned Mini Bundt Cakes

Bourbon fans, here's your new favorite cake recipe. Bourbon, bitters, orange, and cherry all flavor this bundt cake like the classic bourbon-based cocktail.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat six 1-cup mini fluted tube pans (or six 3 1/4-inch muffin cups) with nonstick baking spray. In a liquid measuring cup combine the 1/3 cup orange juice and the bourbon. In a medium bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and 1 tsp. kosher salt.

  • In a large bowl beat the 1/3 cup butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add the 3/4 cup granulated sugar; beat 2 minutes. Add egg and egg yolk, one at a time, beating well after each. Beat in bitters and the vanilla. Add flour mixture. Beat just until combined, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Add 1/3 cup of the bourbon mixture and the boiling water. Beat on low just until incorporated. Divide batter evenly among pans.

  • Bake 20 minutes (18 to 20 minutes for the muffin cups) or until a wooden skewer comes out clean.

  • Meanwhile, for syrup: In a small saucepan combine 3 Tbsp. of the bourbon mixture with remaining 3 Tbsp. each granulated sugar and butter. Cook, stirring, over medium until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a simmer.

  • Using a toothpick, poke holes in each cake. Slowly spoon syrup evenly over cakes. Cool in pans 1 hour or until cakes absorb syrup. Remove cakes from pans.

  • For glaze: In a medium bowl combine the remaining bourbon mixture, the powdered sugar, an additional few dashes of bitters to taste, and the 1 to 2 Tbsp. orange juice to make drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cakes. Top with cherries and orange zest. Makes 6.

Tips

Adapted from: Peach Cordial Mini Bundt Cakes R201607

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 104mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 86g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 64g; protein 4g; vitamin a 614.5IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 61.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 411mg; potassium 85mg; calcium 80mg; iron 1.6mg.
