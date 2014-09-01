Oatmeal with Strawberries and Cream

Serve this strawberries and cream oatmeal recipe for a sweet and delicious whole grain breakfast. There's no excuse to skip breakfast: This oatmeal with strawberries recipe comes together overnight in the slow cooker!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 1 1/2- or 2-quart slow cooker or a 1 1/2-quart casserole combine the water, oats, and salt.

  • If using the 1 1/2-quart casserole, place casserole inside a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker and add enough water to cooker to reach halfway up sides of casserole. Cover slow cooker and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours.

  • Stir the 2/3 cup strawberries, the half-and-half, sugar, and vanilla into hot cereal. Top individual servings with additional strawberries (if desired) and crystallized ginger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 7 mg cholesterol; 307 mg sodium. 93 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 74 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 58 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

