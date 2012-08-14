Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies just like grandma made! Serve with a tall glass of milk for an oatmeal cookie break that will take you back to childhood.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in oats and raisins.Advertisement
-
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons or tablespoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Or drop dough using a cookie scoop or 1/4-cup measure 3 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.
-
Bake in the preheated oven about 8 minutes for spoon-size portions (bake about 12 minutes for cookie-scoop or 1/4-cup portions) or until edges are light brown and centers appear set. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.
Loaded Peanut Butter and Oatmeal Cookies:
Prepare as directed, except reduce butter to 1/2 cup and beat 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter and 1/4 cup milk with butter. Omit raisins. Stir in 1/2 cup red and green candy-coated peanut butter pieces or white baking pieces, and 1/2 cup dried cranberries or dried tart cherries.Nutrition Facts: 35 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carb., 1 g total fat, 4 mg cholesterol, 1 g sat. fat, 0 g fiber, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 23 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 1% iron
TO STORE:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.