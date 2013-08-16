Nutty Squash Dog Treats

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 to 60 dog treats
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat peanut butter, squash, egg, the water, and honey with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add flour, beating until combined. Divide dough in half.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough at a time until 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter, cut out dough. If desired, use a 1/2-inch round cookie cutter to cut a circle from the center of each cutout. Place cutouts close together on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake on separate oven racks for 45 to 60 minutes or until golden and crisp, rearranging baking sheets halfway through baking. Turn off oven; let dry in oven overnight.

Tips

To turn these into a people-pleasing snack, top each treat with peanut butter and a drizzle of honey, or slather with chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 4mg; carbohydrates 5g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 388.7IU; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 14mg; potassium 43mg; iron 0.4mg.
