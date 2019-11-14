Nutty Caramel Apple Crisp
Caramel and nuts combine in this extra sweet and satisfying update to a classic baked apple dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. For crumb topping, in a medium bowl stir together the 1/2 cup flour, the brown sugar, oats, and 1 tsp. apple pie spice. Cut in the butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in nuts.
In a large bowl stir together granulated sugar, the 1/4 cup flour, and 1 tsp. apple pie spice. Add the apples. Gently toss until coated. Transfer apple mixture to a 9-inch (2-qt.) square baking dish. Press apples gently to make an even, slightly mounded layer.
In a small bowl whisk milk into the caramel topping. (If caramel is too thick to measure, place it in a small bowl and microwave about 20 seconds; stir.) Drizzle caramel mixture over apple filling. Sprinkle with crumb topping. Set the baking dish on a foil-lined baking sheet (to catch any drips).
Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until topping is golden and apples are tender. Cool 15 to 20 minutes on a wire rack. Serve with ice cream.
*Tip
If you don't have apple pie spice, substitute 3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon plus 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg for each 1 tsp. apple pie spice.