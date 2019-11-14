Nutty Caramel Apple Crisp

Caramel and nuts combine in this extra sweet and satisfying update to a classic baked apple dish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. For crumb topping, in a medium bowl stir together the 1/2 cup flour, the brown sugar, oats, and 1 tsp. apple pie spice. Cut in the butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in nuts.

  • In a large bowl stir together granulated sugar, the 1/4 cup flour, and 1 tsp. apple pie spice. Add the apples. Gently toss until coated. Transfer apple mixture to a 9-inch (2-qt.) square baking dish. Press apples gently to make an even, slightly mounded layer.

  • In a small bowl whisk milk into the caramel topping. (If caramel is too thick to measure, place it in a small bowl and microwave about 20 seconds; stir.) Drizzle caramel mixture over apple filling. Sprinkle with crumb topping. Set the baking dish on a foil-lined baking sheet (to catch any drips).

  • Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until topping is golden and apples are tender. Cool 15 to 20 minutes on a wire rack. Serve with ice cream.

*Tip

If you don't have apple pie spice, substitute 3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon plus 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg for each 1 tsp. apple pie spice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; 20 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 39 mg cholesterol; 159 mg sodium. 236 mg potassium; 73 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 55 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 453 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

