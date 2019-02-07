Nopales Breakfast Casserole

In a dry large skillet or on a griddle roast tomatoes, onion, and chile pepper over medium-high 12 to 15 minutes or until charred, turning frequently. Remove skins from tomatoes and, if desired, remove stems and seeds from chile pepper (tip, p. xx). In a food processor or blender combine tomatoes, onion, chile pepper, and garlic. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Remove tomato mixture to medium saucepan; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder, salt, and black pepper. Set aside to cool.