Nopales Breakfast Casserole
We'll help translate this one for you if you're unsure—nopales are cactus pads, and they're oh-so good in this egg-filled breakfast casserole. Also called the prickly pear cactus, nopales have a mild flavor that's slightly tart and a juicy, succulent texture.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 2-qt. baking dish.Advertisement
In a dry large skillet or on a griddle roast tomatoes, onion, and chile pepper over medium-high 12 to 15 minutes or until charred, turning frequently. Remove skins from tomatoes and, if desired, remove stems and seeds from chile pepper (tip, p. xx). In a food processor or blender combine tomatoes, onion, chile pepper, and garlic. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Remove tomato mixture to medium saucepan; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder, salt, and black pepper. Set aside to cool.
In a medium bowl combine nopales, corn, carrot, eggs, 1 cup queso fresco, masa harina, 2 tablespoons cilantro, and the tomato mixture. Transfer to prepared baking dish.
Bake 55 to 60 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with additional snipped cilantro and/or crumbled queso fresco. Serve with salsa and sour cream.
*TIp
Or, use 1 poblano pepper, roasted, peeled, and sliced.Salsa may be used in place of pureed tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Just blend or process 2 cups of desired salsa until smooth.