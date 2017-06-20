Noodles and "Zoodles" with Saffron And Cream

Rating: 5 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 9 Ratings

Mix zucchini noodles and regular spaghetti for a pasta recipe that's light, fresh, and filling all at once.

By Domenica Marchetti
  • Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet cook and stir pancetta in hot oil 10 minutes or until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Add zucchini noodles and saffron to skillet. Using tongs, toss zucchini to coat with skillet drippings. Add cream; increase heat to medium-high. Cook just until boiling. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Toss spaghetti with zucchini in skillet. Sprinkle with cheese; toss again. Add enough reserved cooking liquid to reach creamy consistency. Top with pancetta and additional cheese to taste.

Crush with a mortar and pestle or place in a small resealable plastic bag and crush with a meat mallet or rolling pin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; 18 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 247 mg sodium. 319 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 562 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 88 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

