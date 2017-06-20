Noodles and "Zoodles" with Saffron And Cream
Mix zucchini noodles and regular spaghetti for a pasta recipe that's light, fresh, and filling all at once.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet cook and stir pancetta in hot oil 10 minutes or until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.Advertisement
Add zucchini noodles and saffron to skillet. Using tongs, toss zucchini to coat with skillet drippings. Add cream; increase heat to medium-high. Cook just until boiling. Remove skillet from heat.
Toss spaghetti with zucchini in skillet. Sprinkle with cheese; toss again. Add enough reserved cooking liquid to reach creamy consistency. Top with pancetta and additional cheese to taste.
Crush with a mortar and pestle or place in a small resealable plastic bag and crush with a meat mallet or rolling pin.