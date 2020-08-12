No-Knead Rolls

Rating: Unrated

Win over everyone at the dinner table with warm flaky rolls! They'll make any night feel like a special holiday.

By Zoë François
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
No-Knead Rolls

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 9-inch round cake pan. Remove a 1 1/2-pound hunk of dough. On a floured surface, divide dough into eight pieces. With floured hands, shape into balls the size of small plums.

  • Place in pan; cover loosely. Let rest 40 to 60 minutes.

  • Combine 1 egg with 1 tablespoon water. Just before baking, brush rolls with egg wash. Bake 25 to 30 minutes at 350°F or until lightly browned. Brush with 1/4 cup melted butter. Let cool 10 minutes in pan; remove from pan. Makes 8 rolls

Nutrition Facts (No-Knead Rolls)

Per Serving:
225 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 39 mg cholesterol; 242 mg sodium. 65 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 211 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 101 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 13 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

No-Knead Dough Base

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5-quart nonreactive container, mix water, yeast, and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Add flour; mix until just incorporated.

  • Cover dough loosely; allow to rise at room temperature about 2 hours.

  • Do not punch dough down. Shape and bake dough the day it's made or refrigerate in a lidded container (not airtight) for up to 14 days. (The dough is easier to work with after several hours of refrigeration.) If dough is chilled, let it rest 30 minutes at room temperature before using. Makes 3 1/2 pounds.

Tips

This dough keeps in the fridge up to 2 weeks. Remove portions to make a boule, a loaf, or rolls.

Nutrition Facts (No-Knead Dough Base)

Per Serving:
2997 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 3404 mg sodium. 991 mg potassium; 625 g carbohydrates; 25 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 89 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 8 mg thiamin; 4 mg riboflavin; 53 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 1768 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 38 mg iron;

Reviews

