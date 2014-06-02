No-Knead Bread

Rating: 3.5 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 19 Ratings

Planning a day of fall baking? Add this no-knead bread recipe to your list! You can switch up this easy bread recipe with variations like cheesy bacon bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, or even sweet potato bread.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
stand:
1 hr 30 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 2-quart ovengoing, nonstick saucepan* stir together the warm water and yeast until yeast is dissolved. Stir in flour, sugar, oil, and salt until combined. Cover with lid; let stand in a warm place for 1 hour. Stir down. Cover and chill overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Before baking, let dough stand, uncovered, at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake in the saucepan, uncovered, about 40 minutes or until top is golden, bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped, and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 200°F. If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover loosely wiith foil for the last 15 minutes of baking.

  • Immediately loosen sides and remove bread from saucepan. Cool on a wire rack.

Cheesy Bacon Bread:

Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese (2 ounces), 1/4 cup crisp-cooked and crumbled bacon, 2 tablespoons coarse ground mustard, and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted, with the flour. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.Nutrition per Serving: 171 calories, 6 g protein, 25 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 8 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 409 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 8% iron

Sweet Potato Bread:

Prepare as directed, except reduce the water to 1 1/4 cups. Stir in 1/2 cup mashed cooked sweet potato and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice with the flour.Nutrition per Serving: 153 calories, 4 g protein, 28 g carbohydrate, 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 43% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 295 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 9% iron

Cinnamon-Raisin Bread:

Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/2 cup raisins and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon with the flour. Cover loosely with foil for the last 15 minutes of baking. Nutrition per Serving: 161 calories, 4 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 292 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 8% iron

*Tip:

For a traditional loaf-shape bread, use an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan instead of the saucepan. Line the loaf pan with parchment paper. Mix the dough in a large bowl and transfer to the prepared loaf pan; cover with greased or nonstick foil during standing and chilling in Step 1. Bake about 35 minutes or until top is golden, bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped, and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 200°F.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; fat 3g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 4g; vitamin a 0.6IU; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.5mg; folate 65.3mcg; sodium 292mg; potassium 35mg; calcium 5mg; iron 1.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/11/2021