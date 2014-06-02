No-Knead Bread
Planning a day of fall baking? Add this no-knead bread recipe to your list! You can switch up this easy bread recipe with variations like cheesy bacon bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, or even sweet potato bread.
Cheesy Bacon Bread:
Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese (2 ounces), 1/4 cup crisp-cooked and crumbled bacon, 2 tablespoons coarse ground mustard, and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted, with the flour. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.Nutrition per Serving: 171 calories, 6 g protein, 25 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 8 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 409 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 8% iron
Sweet Potato Bread:
Prepare as directed, except reduce the water to 1 1/4 cups. Stir in 1/2 cup mashed cooked sweet potato and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice with the flour.Nutrition per Serving: 153 calories, 4 g protein, 28 g carbohydrate, 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 43% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 295 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 9% iron
Cinnamon-Raisin Bread:
Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/2 cup raisins and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon with the flour. Cover loosely with foil for the last 15 minutes of baking. Nutrition per Serving: 161 calories, 4 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 292 mg sodium, 1% calcium, 8% iron
*Tip:
For a traditional loaf-shape bread, use an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan instead of the saucepan. Line the loaf pan with parchment paper. Mix the dough in a large bowl and transfer to the prepared loaf pan; cover with greased or nonstick foil during standing and chilling in Step 1. Bake about 35 minutes or until top is golden, bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped, and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 200°F.