No-Bake Truffle Treats

Rating: 4.25 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This simple no-bake dessert recipe will be a hit at your next bake sale or party! Try the easy truffle recipe in our almond-cherry, pecan shortbread, peanut, or indulgent chocolate truffle dessert variations.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Almond-Cherry Truffles:

Directions

  • Line a cookie sheet with parchment or waxed paper; set aside. In a large bowl, combine vanilla wafers, powdered sugar, almonds, cherries, corn syrup, liqueur, and melted butter. If mixture is sticky, cover and chill about 1 hour or until easy to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Dip balls in melted white chocolate; let excess drip back into pan. Place on the prepared cookie sheet. Decorate as desired with candies. Let stand until white chocolate is set. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.

Pecan Shortbread Truffles:

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups finely crushed pecan shortbread cookies; 1 cup powdered sugar; 1 cup toasted pecans, finely chopped; 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup; 1 tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel; 2 tablespoons lemon juice; and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. In a small bowl, pour 6 ounces melted white baking chocolate into 6 ounces melted semisweet chocolate; stir just enough to marble. Dip balls in the marbled melted chocolates and, if desired, decorate with candies. Let stand until set.

Peanutty Truffles:

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups finely crushed peanut butter cookies, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 cup finely chopped peanuts, 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup, and 3 tablespoons peanut butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Dip balls in 12 ounces melted milk chocolate. Sprinkle with additional ground or finely chopped peanuts. Let stand until set.

Indulgent Chocolate Truffles:

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups finely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/3 cup miniature semisweet chocolate pieces, 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup, 2 tablespoons creme de cacao (if desired), and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Dip balls in 12 ounces melted semisweet or bittersweet chocolate. If desired, drizzle with melted white chocolate and decorate with candies. Let stand until set.

Reviews (2)

12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Enriqueta Gascó
Rating: Unrated
08/28/2016
it is all very yummy
Enriqueta Gascó
Rating: Unrated
08/28/2016
i will try some of this recepies, and i will let you know how they come out
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/09/2020