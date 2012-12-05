No-Bake Truffle Treats
This simple no-bake dessert recipe will be a hit at your next bake sale or party! Try the easy truffle recipe in our almond-cherry, pecan shortbread, peanut, or indulgent chocolate truffle dessert variations.
Pecan Shortbread Truffles:
In a large bowl, combine 2 cups finely crushed pecan shortbread cookies; 1 cup powdered sugar; 1 cup toasted pecans, finely chopped; 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup; 1 tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel; 2 tablespoons lemon juice; and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. In a small bowl, pour 6 ounces melted white baking chocolate into 6 ounces melted semisweet chocolate; stir just enough to marble. Dip balls in the marbled melted chocolates and, if desired, decorate with candies. Let stand until set.
Peanutty Truffles:
In a large bowl, combine 2 cups finely crushed peanut butter cookies, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 cup finely chopped peanuts, 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup, and 3 tablespoons peanut butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Dip balls in 12 ounces melted milk chocolate. Sprinkle with additional ground or finely chopped peanuts. Let stand until set.
Indulgent Chocolate Truffles:
In a large bowl, combine 2 cups finely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1/3 cup miniature semisweet chocolate pieces, 1/4 cup light-color corn syrup, 2 tablespoons creme de cacao (if desired), and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Dip balls in 12 ounces melted semisweet or bittersweet chocolate. If desired, drizzle with melted white chocolate and decorate with candies. Let stand until set.