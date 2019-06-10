No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls
Come the fall season we can't get enough of pumpkin desserts! These no-bake cheesecake balls feature loads of pumpkin flavor to satisfy that craving and thanks to their no-bake nature, are also a great way to indulge in the fall flavor during warmer months.
Ingredients
Directions
Chocolate-Dipped Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls:
In a medium microwave-safe bowl heat 18 ounces bittersweet chocolate and 1 tablespoon coconut oil in the microwave on 100% (high) power for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted. After freezing, use a fork to dip balls in chocolate mixture to coat, allowing excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl. Arrange on prepared tray(s). Immediately sprinkle with crumbs. Chill 2 to 24 hours.
Tips
Arrange balls in an airtight container in a single layer. Chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.