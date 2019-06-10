No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls

Rating: Unrated

Come the fall season we can't get enough of pumpkin desserts! These no-bake cheesecake balls feature loads of pumpkin flavor to satisfy that craving and thanks to their no-bake nature, are also a great way to indulge in the fall flavor during warmer months.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line one large tray or baking sheet or 2 smaller trays or baking sheets with waxed paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat the cream cheese with a mixer on medium until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar, 1/2 cup of the crumbs, pumpkin, spice, vanilla, and salt until combined. If necessary, cover and chill 1 hour or until easy to scoop. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop mixture into mounds on prepared tray(s). Freeze 30 to 45 minutes or until easy to handle. Roll in remaining crumbs and chill 2 to 24 hours before serving.

Chocolate-Dipped Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls:

In a medium microwave-safe bowl heat 18 ounces bittersweet chocolate and 1 tablespoon coconut oil in the microwave on 100% (high) power for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted. After freezing, use a fork to dip balls in chocolate mixture to coat, allowing excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl. Arrange on prepared tray(s). Immediately sprinkle with crumbs. Chill 2 to 24 hours.

Tips

Arrange balls in an airtight container in a single layer. Chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 50mg; potassium 23mg; carbohydrates 5g; fiberg; sugar 4g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 548IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 11mg; ironmg.

Reviews

