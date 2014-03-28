No-Bake Peanut Butter Oat Bites

Remember this easy recipe next time it's your turn to bring treats to a gathering. The no-bake cookies take only 20 minutes of hands-on prep time.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together peanut butter, honey, and vanilla until well mixed. Stir in 1/2 cup of the coconut, the oats, chocolate pieces, and fruit. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

  • Chop the remaining 3/4 cup coconut in a food processor. Using your hands, shape peanut butter mixture into 30 balls, each about 1 inch in diameter. Roll each ball in chopped coconut, pressing slightly to adhere. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Smart Swap

Use quick-cooking oats for the rolled oats if that's what you have on hand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterolmg; sodium 23mg; potassium 97mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 25IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 8mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

