No-Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Energy Bites

You only need six ingredients to make these peanut buttery chocolatey energy bites at home.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
chill:
1 hr
Servings:
30
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together peanut butter, and honey until well mixed. Stir in 1/2 cup of the chopped peanuts, the oats, chocolate pieces, and protein powder. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

  • Chop the remaining 1/2 cup peanuts in a food processor. Using your hands, shape peanut butter mixture into 30 balls, each about 1 inch in diameter. Roll each ball in chopped peanuts, pressing slightly to adhere. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Smart Swap

Use quick-cooking oats for the rolled oats if that's what you have on hand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 34mg; potassium 82mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 1g; sugar 5g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 11387mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 12mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

