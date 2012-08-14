No-Bake Peanut Butter Balls
If you've always wanted to try your hand at candy-making, no-bake peanut butter balls are the perfect place to start. You don't need a candy thermometer (in fact, you don't even need to turn on your oven!).
Ingredients
Directions
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat peanut butter and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in powdered sugar and unsweetened cocoa powder on low speed until combined. Using a wooden spoon stir in rice cereal and 1 cup of the chopped peanuts. Cover and chill for 1 hour or until easy to handle.Advertisement
With buttered hands, shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place balls on prepared baking sheet; chill for 30 minutes.
In a small heavy saucepan heat and stir semisweet chocolate, chocolate candy coating, and shortening over low heat until melted and smooth. Cool about 5 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Line a large baking sheet with waxed paper. Using a fork, dip chilled balls, one at a time, into chocolate mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle each ball immediately with about 1/2 teaspoon of the remaining chopped peanuts. Chill balls about 20 minutes or until firm.
To Store:
Place peanut butter balls in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.