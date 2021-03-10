No-Bake Lime Crunch Cheesecake
We assembled these mini cheesecakes in plastic Easter eggs. But they can also be made in twelve 2½-inch muffin cups lined with foil bake cups or double-lined with paper bake cups.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Adam Albright
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If desired, omit plastic eggs and line 12, 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with foil or silicone bake cups or double line with paper bake cups. Add crumbs and filling and chill as above. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Lift bake cups from muffin cups and eat right out of the bake cups.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
248 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 46mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 20g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; sugars 14g; protein 3g; vitamin a 505.3IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 12.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 165mg; potassium 76mg; calcium 45mg; iron 0.4mg.