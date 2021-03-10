No-Bake Lime Crunch Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated

We assembled these mini cheesecakes in plastic Easter eggs. But they can also be made in twelve 2½-inch muffin cups lined with foil bake cups or double-lined with paper bake cups.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12, 3-inch or 24 2 1/2-inch
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine 3/4 cup of the cookie crumbs and the melted butter. Stir until evenly mixed.

    Advertisement

  • If using 3-inch eggs, spoon 1 tablespoon crumb mixture into bottom of each egg. (If using 2 1/4-inch eggs, spoon 1 1/2 teaspoons into each.) Use a teaspoon to press down crumb mixture to create a thin crust. Place egg halves in muffin cups or egg carton to hold.

  • In a large bowl beat cream cheese about 3 minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Add powdered sugar, lime zest, lime juice, and a pinch kosher salt. Beat until combined. Divide among crust-lined egg halves. Cover with egg tops. Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 2 hours.

  • Before serving, pipe whipped cream onto filling. Top with remaining shortbread crumbs, Key lime slices, and/or sprinkles. Makes twelve 3-inch cheesecakes.

Tips

If desired, omit plastic eggs and line 12, 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with foil or silicone bake cups or double line with paper bake cups. Add crumbs and filling and chill as above. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Lift bake cups from muffin cups and eat right out of the bake cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 46mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 20g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; sugars 14g; protein 3g; vitamin a 505.3IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 12.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 165mg; potassium 76mg; calcium 45mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021