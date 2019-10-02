No-Bake Irish Cream Pudding Bars

Give the oven a break! These no-bake bars require only a stove top to melt chocolate and chilling time for pudding to set up.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. For crust, in a small bowl stir together cookie crumbs, granulated sugar, and nuts. Stir in melted butter until combined. Press into prepared pan.

  • For filling, in a large bowl combine next four ingredients (through liqueur). Beat with a mixer on medium until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Beat on medium to high 2 to 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Carefully spread filling over crust. Cover and chill 1 hour or until firm.

  • For topping, in a small saucepan cook and stir bittersweet chocolate and 1/4 cup butter over low heat until melted. Spread over filling. If desired, drizzle or spoon melted white chocolate over topping; swirl slightly with a toothpick to marble. Cover and chill 2 hours or until firm. Using foil, lift out uncut cookies. Cut into bars.

To Store

Layer bars between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; 13 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 83 mg sodium. 69 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 215 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 17 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

