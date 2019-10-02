No-Bake Irish Cream Pudding Bars
Give the oven a break! These no-bake bars require only a stove top to melt chocolate and chilling time for pudding to set up.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. For crust, in a small bowl stir together cookie crumbs, granulated sugar, and nuts. Stir in melted butter until combined. Press into prepared pan.Advertisement
-
For filling, in a large bowl combine next four ingredients (through liqueur). Beat with a mixer on medium until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Beat on medium to high 2 to 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Carefully spread filling over crust. Cover and chill 1 hour or until firm.
-
For topping, in a small saucepan cook and stir bittersweet chocolate and 1/4 cup butter over low heat until melted. Spread over filling. If desired, drizzle or spoon melted white chocolate over topping; swirl slightly with a toothpick to marble. Cover and chill 2 hours or until firm. Using foil, lift out uncut cookies. Cut into bars.
To Store
Layer bars between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.